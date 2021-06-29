Previous
On my bike by sianharrison
20 / 365

On my bike

I ride every day, before 7 at this time of year. I am certainly slower since I started 365 - I keep noticing possibilities for photos.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Sian

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found this 365 project and am hoping to make it a record of my year, starting in June 2121. Am...
5% complete

Sue
What a great and original image..
June 29th, 2021  
