Previous
Next
Among the fields of barley by sianharrison
27 / 365

Among the fields of barley

A day of sunshine and the barley is turning. Exciting because most of the fields round here are planted with rape or wheat.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Sian

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year. I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah lovely POV, and great contrast against the sky.
July 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise