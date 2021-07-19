Previous
Early evening on the Great Ouse by sianharrison
Early evening on the Great Ouse

After a HOT day and a long cold drink at the outdoor bar we walked down to the cool village bathing spot.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Sian

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year. I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
