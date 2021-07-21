Previous
And now for something completely different by sianharrison
And now for something completely different

This chair with one spherical leg was in the Memphis collection at the MK gallery. A replica can be yours for £16000. Memphis is a group of 1980s designers from Milan.
Sian

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year. I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
