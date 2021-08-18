Previous
Men of Northampton by sianharrison
Men of Northampton

Rennie Mackintosh, John Clare, Bassett-Lowke. Erected by the cycling charity Sustrans in Becket Park. The trial of Thomas Becket took place in Northampton.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

