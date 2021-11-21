Previous
Next
Round house in Suffolk by sianharrison
165 / 365

Round house in Suffolk

Very round inside with a central enclosed round staircase
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Sh

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year with snaps taken on an old iPhone. I enjoy seeing your pics and thank...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise