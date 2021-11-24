Previous
Still going strong by sianharrison
168 / 365

Still going strong

This rose, Flying Carpet, continues to bloom in late November .
24th November 2021

@sianharrison
@sianharrison
Sue
Gorgeous Colour…
November 24th, 2021  
