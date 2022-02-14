Previous
Art Nouveau by sianharrison
250 / 365

Art Nouveau

With its back to Bedford market is a statue of prison reformer John Howard who died in the Ukraine in 1790. On the corners of the plinth are these art nouveau things. But what are they and what do they mean?
14th February 2022

@sianharrison
I am recording my year with snaps taken on a small iPhone. I enjoy your pics and appreciate any comments on mine.
