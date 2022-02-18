Previous
Street photography ? by sianharrison
254 / 365

Street photography ?

I tagged on to a camera group doing black and white street photography in Bedford. Here I caught two of them taking a break - but have shown the limitations of my iPhone.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

@sianharrison
I am recording my year with snaps taken on a small iPhone. I enjoy your pics and appreciate any comments on mine.
