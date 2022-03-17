Previous
Jesse by sianharrison
281 / 365

Jesse

15th century Jesse carved from one pie of oak.
2016 tree of Jesse window. Good geometry.
St Mary priory church Abergavenny.
17th March 2022

@sianharrison
I am recording my year with snaps taken on a small iPhone. I enjoy your pics and appreciate any comments on mine.
Photo Details

