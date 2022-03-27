Previous
Next
The Beginning of Spring. by sianharrison
291 / 365

The Beginning of Spring.

I am currently reading The Beginning of Spring by Penelope Fitzgerald for my book group. Primroses, white and purple violets, chinodoxia, fritillary, daffodils on the wild patch of the lawn.
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Sh

@sianharrison
I am recording my year with snaps taken on a small iPhone. I enjoy your pics and appreciate any comments on mine.
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise