Previous
Next
Hockney’s Eye by sianharrison
296 / 365

Hockney’s Eye

A wonderful exhibition where Hockneys pictures are displayed on this green amongst the older works of art that they reference.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Sh

@sianharrison
I am recording my year with snaps taken on a small iPhone. I enjoy your pics and appreciate any comments on mine.
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise