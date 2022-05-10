Sign up
Welsh poppies
10th May 2022
10th May 22
1
0
Sh
@sianharrison
I am recording my year on a small iPhone. I do enjoy your pics and appreciate any comments on mine.
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th May 2022 3:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
welsh-poppies
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Always so perky and beautiful --mine are popping up too !!
May 10th, 2022
