Kew Gardens. The water lily house. by sianharrison
Kew Gardens. The water lily house.

These have more in common with plane trees than lilies. The straight lines are shadows on the leaf and reflections in the water.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Sh

@sianharrison
I am recording my year on a small iPhone. I do enjoy your pics and appreciate any comments on mine.
