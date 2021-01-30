Previous
Next
Self-portrait with a candle by silwiniel
30 / 365

Self-portrait with a candle

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Silwiniel

@silwiniel
My nickname is Silwiniel and I come from the Czech Republic. I have been blogging for over 15 years now and I have been trying...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise