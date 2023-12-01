Previous
1.12. by silwiniel
17 / 365

1.12.

Snowy day

Tahle fotka se mi nepovedla, byla divně rozmazaná. Tak jsem ji upravila tak, že vypadá skoro jako polaroid. Celkem se mi to líbí.
Od rána sněžilo a tak je všude bílo.
Silwiniel

My nickname is Silwiniel and I come from the Czech Republic. I have been blogging for over 15 years now and I have been trying...
