13.12. by silwiniel
27 / 365

13.12.

Bright sky

Dnes bylo docela dost světla, ale když jsme se dostali na procházku, už se rychle stmívalo. Je teplo a sníh roztál.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Silwiniel

@silwiniel
My nickname is Silwiniel and I come from the Czech Republic. I'm trying to capture little moments in life to preserve memories.
