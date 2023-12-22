Previous
22.12. by silwiniel
37 / 365

22.12.

Light in the dark

Dnes jsem odučila poslední hodinu a už se můžu konečně dostat do sváteční nálady.
Silwiniel

@silwiniel
My nickname is Silwiniel and I come from the Czech Republic. I'm trying to capture little moments in life to preserve memories.
