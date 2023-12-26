Previous
26.12. by silwiniel
41 / 365

Second Christmas

Dneska jsme slavili Vánoce v Mostě. Cesta proběhla v pohodě, ale Labe se kolem Bukoviny pěkně rozvodnilo. Fotka je jen dokumentační, nevyfotila jsem nic lepšího.
Photo Details

