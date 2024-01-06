Previous
by silwiniel
6.1.

Coffee Magic

Poprvé jsme zkoušeli udělat kávu v Chemexu. Cítila jsem v ní borůvky, ale stejně byla hořká.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

