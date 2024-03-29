Previous
29.3. by silwiniel
29.3.

We went on a trip to the woods and it was really beautiful. We walked about 10 km.

Šli jsme na výlet z Ronova nad Doubravou do Žlebů a zpátky.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Silwiniel

@silwiniel
My nickname is Silwiniel and I come from the Czech Republic. I'm trying to capture little moments in life to preserve memories.
