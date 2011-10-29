Previous
Next
Say it as it is..... by sjc88
Photo 4

Say it as it is.....

nuf said....
29th October 2011 29th Oct 11

Steve

@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Graeme
History repeats itself. Great find.
May 11th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
My house 2020!
May 11th, 2020  
julia ace
Have a similar sign in my garden
. Its funny watching people read it.. takes a few seconds before the penny drops..
May 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise