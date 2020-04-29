Sign up
Photo 481
Making a living!
Having to use your culture and heritage just to get by...
(Near the Sydney Opera House 2009)
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
Steve
@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
Sue Cooper
ace
Nice one.
April 30th, 2020
