Photo 491
AJ Hackett - NZ bungy jump
The first of AJ Hackett's sites
Taken Nov 2006
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Steve
@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
491
photos
36
followers
153
following
484
485
486
487
488
489
490
491
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
14th November 2006 1:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
OMW, I would surely die! Great action shot.
May 8th, 2020
