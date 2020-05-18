Previous
Dummy by sjc88
Dummy

While out walking the dog with my camera I was not paying attention to what he was doing until he sat right in front of me to show me what he had found!!

Lincoln is a withdrawn guidedog. he has his own page lincolngd, he came to us as a puppy for 1 year and 365 was the ideal format to record his time with us. however all photo's the explanation of the photo etc., comment and followers were "removed" I think this may have been in prep of deleting the user. I have subsequently been able to reload a number of the photo's sadly without the narrative.... take a look
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
Graeme ace
ha ha that's very cute.
May 20th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Agree, very cute.
May 20th, 2020  
