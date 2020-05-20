Sign up
timber-grain BW
Just can't get enough of the of the wonderful patterns and the grain of rotten wood at the moment, even at the expense of ignoring my other favourite - RUST.
Is there a little irony in the fact that I have just been spending time repairing some rotten wooden facia boards....
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Steve
@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
D-LUX 4
Taken
22nd March 2020 11:08am
