timber-grain BW by sjc88
timber-grain BW

Just can't get enough of the of the wonderful patterns and the grain of rotten wood at the moment, even at the expense of ignoring my other favourite - RUST.

Is there a little irony in the fact that I have just been spending time repairing some rotten wooden facia boards....
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Steve

@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
