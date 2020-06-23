Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 539
no entry - Sardinia
A road sign that doesn't appear to be necessary!
Taken 2009
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
Steve
@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix J15fd
Taken
14th May 2010 8:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Would be a bit of a challenge
June 24th, 2020
