Previous
Next
Edith in full flow by sjc88
Photo 581

Edith in full flow

Edith is a Guidedog who has just been matched with her new owner. She has been living with us for 5 months a dream dog who will embrace her roll and make a real difference. Good luck Edi
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Steve

@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise