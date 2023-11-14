Sign up
Photo 587
THAMES NEW ZEALAND
one from the archive
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Steve
@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
591
photos
26
followers
129
following
161% complete
584
585
586
587
588
589
590
591
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
2nd November 2006 12:25am
Mags
ace
A lovely perspective with those clouds!
November 19th, 2023
