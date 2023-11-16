Previous
WHITEFORD-LIGHTHOUSE by sjc88
Photo 584

WHITEFORD-LIGHTHOUSE

I believe this is the last remaining cast iron lighthouse in UK waters.
Build in 1865 and active until 1926. It stands 44ft (13 mtrs) in height and is located on western side of the Gower peninsula, south Wales
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Steve

@sjc88
I live in Devon SW England. My photographic interests are; landscape, seascape, nature and decay!! I enjoy taking photo's of things that are...
160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise