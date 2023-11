Gower Shipwreck - Helvetia, Rhossili

Sometimes not all photo's turn out great and we just have to deal with what we have in front of us on the day! Mist, spray and sand blowing around all actually add to this particular image in my opinion.



Name: Helvetia

Nationality: Norwegian

Location: Rhossili Beach

Date of Wreck: 01/11/1887

Cargo: 500 tonnes of timber

Visible Remains: Wooden hull buried in the sand