Standing out in a Flock of Phlox

I didn’t do her justice. She’s a bit out of focus. Her fine details would have made the shot. This is what I get for using my iPhone (but it’s so convenient and I always have it with me).



I’ve yet to pull out my big camera. I thought about pulling it out and going back down the road to find this little flower and get a “good” picture of her. But the light would be different and the homeowner might not appreciate me trespassing again. I determined when I started 365 not to be driven by perfectionism-to upload every day and to be happy seeing more of the world and the beauty of others posts.



SO I haven’t pulled out my other camera yet and I’m content posting this little girl. It may be her only moment of glory and I’m glad to be a part of it.