Blue Water by sjgiesman
10 / 365

Blue Water

I walk by this a couple times a day and have never noticed it. That’s what I love about 365. I’m seeing so many things I used to just walk by.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

sj.giesman

@sjgiesman
