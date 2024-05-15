Sign up
I’m still standing
Out on my walk today I had this interesting little find in the road. She’s beat up and looks to have been run over a number of times. But she’s back on her feet and nothings going to keep her down.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
sj.giesman
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th May 2024 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
