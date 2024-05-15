Previous
I’m still standing by sjgiesman
29 / 365

I’m still standing

Out on my walk today I had this interesting little find in the road. She’s beat up and looks to have been run over a number of times. But she’s back on her feet and nothings going to keep her down.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

sj.giesman

