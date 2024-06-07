Previous
Worker bee by sjgiesman
52 / 365

Worker bee

My bee keeper friend would probably tell me this isn’t a bee but he’s certainly hard at work. I’ll give him all the credit when I get a cucumber out of it.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

sj.giesman

@sjgiesman
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
👌👌
June 8th, 2024  
