52 / 365
Worker bee
My bee keeper friend would probably tell me this isn’t a bee but he’s certainly hard at work. I’ll give him all the credit when I get a cucumber out of it.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
1
1
sj.giesman
@sjgiesman
70
photos
16
followers
17
following
2
1
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro
7th June 2024 12:02pm
Public
New Faces
flower
bug
Glover Shearron, Jr.
👌👌
June 8th, 2024
