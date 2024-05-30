Previous
Bixby Bridge from the back side. by sjgiesman
Bixby Bridge from the back side.

We ended our off road bike at the bridge and flew back to the lodge on the road. The descents are far better on a bike than in a car.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

sj.giesman

@sjgiesman
