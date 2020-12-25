Previous
Next
Christmas sunset by snowy
Photo 3558

Christmas sunset

Happy Christmas and many thanks to my followers for your interest.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Diana Moss

ace
@snowy
I now live in North Herefordshire - about 5 miles from our previous home. We have two daughters, Helen and Jane - whom you may...
974% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bep
Beautiful!
December 25th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
December 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise