Thai Kingfisher by snowy
Photo 3615

Thai Kingfisher

Our son sent this photo from their garden where this fellow comes to fish for frogs.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Diana Moss

@snowy
Diana Moss
bruni ace
What an awesome picture of the Thai Kingfisher. fav.
February 20th, 2021  
