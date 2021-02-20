Sign up
Photo 3615
Thai Kingfisher
Our son sent this photo from their garden where this fellow comes to fish for frogs.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Diana Moss
ace
@snowy
I now live in North Herefordshire - about 5 miles from our previous home. We have two daughters, Helen and Jane - whom you may...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ70
Taken
20th February 2021 9:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bruni
ace
What an awesome picture of the Thai Kingfisher. fav.
February 20th, 2021
