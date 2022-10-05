Previous
Next
Giant rose hips - make a colourful hedge by snowy
Photo 3981

Giant rose hips - make a colourful hedge

Having trouble keeping up with my posts due to my laptop playing up!
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Diana Moss

ace
@snowy
I now live in North Herefordshire - about 5 miles from our previous home. We have two daughters, Helen and Jane - whom you may...
1090% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise