Previous
Domenica 1 ottobre 2023 by sogniesintomi
Photo 3676

Domenica 1 ottobre 2023

1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Giuseppe Arcamone

@sogniesintomi
1007% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
So lonely! They do talk about the loneliness of the long-distance runner. This neatly depicts that.
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise