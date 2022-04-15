Previous
At work today by solarpower
At work today

It was fine today, kinda scared because my training ends tomorrow and from Sunday I will be there all by myself, but hopefully it will all go well :))
Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
