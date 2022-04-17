Previous
Sunset at the airport by solarpower
5 / 365

Sunset at the airport

I took this photo through window, but I like the way it looks, all the lines and everything... I also came a little late, just a few moments before I took this photo the sun was still visible... but still good :D
17th April 2022

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
1% complete

Photo Details

