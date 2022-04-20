Sign up
8 / 365
Oh well...
...at work again... It was quite busy in the end today 😅
Everybody wants the best for you,
but you've gotta want it for yourself...
- Secrets from a Girl (who's seen it all), Lorde
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
0
0
Lucie
@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
8
photos
1
followers
1
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-M215F
Taken
20th April 2022 6:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
