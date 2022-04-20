Previous
Oh well... by solarpower
Oh well...

...at work again... It was quite busy in the end today 😅

Everybody wants the best for you,
but you've gotta want it for yourself...
- Secrets from a Girl (who's seen it all), Lorde
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
