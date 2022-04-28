Previous
View from the class by solarpower
16 / 365

View from the class

View from the class where I have my Spanish lesson, super lesson, super view 😁 I was there earlier today so I had some time to take some photos :)
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
