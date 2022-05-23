Previous
Next
A study room at my school by solarpower
41 / 365

A study room at my school

In case you ever wondered how big traffic signs actually are 😅

And yes, we are a faculty of transportation 😅
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise