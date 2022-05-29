Previous
by solarpower
By the way I recently finally got to listen to Florence + the Machine's new album Dance Fever and DAMN it's freaking amazing!!!! Like... so majestic? And just wow? As my sister would say - pura poesia!!! 😂❤️
29th May 2022

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
