51 / 365

I had to wake up at 1 am tonight for work, I'm pretty dead right now...😅

Something's coming, so out of breath
I just kept spinnin and I danced myself to death
- Choremoania, Florence + The Machine
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
13% complete

View this month »

