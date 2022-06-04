Sign up
51 / 365
💙
I had to wake up at 1 am tonight for work, I'm pretty dead right now...😅
Something's coming, so out of breath
I just kept spinnin and I danced myself to death
- Choremoania, Florence + The Machine
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
0
0
Lucie
@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
51
photos
3
followers
1
following
