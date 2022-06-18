Previous
Dance Fever by solarpower
64 / 365

Dance Fever

I'm finally listening (not on Spotify) to this album I bought 2 days ago, I totally love it!!! ❤️😁
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
17% complete

Elsie Black
❤️
June 18th, 2022  
