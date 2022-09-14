Previous
Next
by solarpower
108 / 365

So...I've just uploaded photos from the whole summer... This summer wasn't very summery for me because I had to finish my bachelor thesis and then study for state exams but I finally did it and now I'm a Bachelor! And now I can go back to school which is starting on Monday...
I'm sitting at my dorm, looking photos from summer and well... I just want to go home a have summer for a little bit longer... But at least I hope I will be able to do this project finally regularly again and I will make up for it next summer :D
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise