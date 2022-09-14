So...I've just uploaded photos from the whole summer... This summer wasn't very summery for me because I had to finish my bachelor thesis and then study for state exams but I finally did it and now I'm a Bachelor! And now I can go back to school which is starting on Monday...

I'm sitting at my dorm, looking photos from summer and well... I just want to go home a have summer for a little bit longer... But at least I hope I will be able to do this project finally regularly again and I will make up for it next summer :D