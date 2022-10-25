Previous
Next
Analog 1 - Switzerland by solarpower
137 / 365

Analog 1 - Switzerland

I decided that on the days when I do not have a photo to post I will post one of the photos from my film camera instead. So this is the first one of them, it is a photo from a promenade in Montreux, Switzerland from summer.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise